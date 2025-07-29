The New York Giants are hoping that they have their quarterback of the future after selecting former Ole Miss football star Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL season is right around the corner, and Dart is gearing up for his rookie season during training camp. He caught up with Kay Adams of the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday morning, and he had a quick message for his former head coach, Lane Kiffin.

Kay Adams asked Jaxson Dart if he had anything to say to Lane Kiffin during the show, and Dart used the moment to call out Kiffin for his pickleball skills, claiming that he can't beat his old QB.

Jaxson Dart shows love to his college coach Lane Kiffin — and adds that he still can't beat him in pickleball 😂@heykayadams | @Giants | @JaxsonDart | @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/J7cdEFZt7L — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 29, 2025

Kiffin doesn't have his star QB anymore, and now the nation knows that he couldn't take Dart in pickleball. That's rough.

Dart and Kiffin clearly have a great relationship, and that is because of how good Dart was while he played for the Ole Miss football team. He got better and better as his career went on, and his final season with the Rebels was incredibly impressive.

Before Dart played for Ole Miss, he was a member of the USC football team. He spent one year with the Trojans before transferring to Ole Miss before the 2022 season. Dart had a lot of success during his first two seasons at Ole Miss before exploding in 2024 for over 4,000 passing yards. He finished the year with 276 completions for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he only threw six interceptions.

Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin had a few great years together, but all good things must come to an end. Dart has departed the Ole Miss football program, and he is ready to begin his pro career with the Giants. New York has had trouble finding reliable QB play, and the team is hoping that Dart can eventually change that. Dart will start his career behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart.