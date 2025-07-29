The Green Bay Packers are currently participating in training camp in preparation for the 2025-26 season, led by head coach Matt LaFleur. Unfortunately, this week the team received an injury setback regarding running back MarShawn Lloyd, who limped off the field during a recent practice and was unable to return.

Recently, LaFleur spoke on his reaction to the tough news, calling it “unfortunate,” per Rob Demovsky of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Unfortunately he’s had to fight through a lot of adversity,” said LaFleur, referencing the fact that Lloyd had to miss almost all of his rookie season last year due to injury.

LaFleur also spoke on the specifics of what appears to have gone down during Lloyd's injury at training camp.

“He stuck his foot in the ground and he never put it back in the ground when he had an opportunity to,” said LaFleur, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X.

Schneidman also reported that the team is “working through (a) diagnosis.”

Overall, it's a tough break for a Packers team that could certainly use some additional depth in its running back room. That position was a strength for Green Bay when Aaron Jones was manning the backfield, but it has since predictably become less of one since Jones took his talents to the rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are looking to take the next step in the upcoming 2025 season with quarterback Jordan Love leading the way. Prior to last season, Love signed an extension that made him one of the richest quarterbacks in league history; however, the star dealt with various injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign that stopped the Packers' offense from ever fully getting off the ground, culminating in a lopsided loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

The Packers will open up their 2025 season at home against the divisional rival Detroit Lions on September 7.