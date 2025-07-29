Ubisoft's first phase of their Assassin's Creed Shadows Roadmap has dropped, which includes New Game+ (NG+), an increased level cap, and much more. Of course, the biggest addition coming to the game this summer will be the Claws of Awaji Expansion, which arrives in September. But in the meantime, let's take a look at everything else we can expect to see this summer.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Summer Roadmap – Everything You Need to Know

Title Update 1.0.7 is now LIVE! 🎉 Today's update introduces New Game+, increased Knowledge Ranks & Level Caps, Forge Upgrade, and so much more. What are you diving into first? 👀 Read More 👉 https://t.co/oEBGCzVEmd #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/9PD6KGWdIT — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 29, 2025

This Summer, players can expect to see the following come to Assassin's Creed Shadows this summer:

July 29th, 2025 New Game+ (NG+) Level Cap increased to 80 (formerly 60) Knowledge Ranks 9 & 10 Forge Level 4 New Achievements/Trophies New Animus-Themed Rewards *New Store Content

Beginning of September Fast Forward Time of Day Feature Quality of Life Improvements: World Map unfogs after completing viewpoint synchronization (per region) Ability to skip time of day Bug Fixes Uncapped framerate for cutscenes (PC only) New Forge Upgrade Level Hideout Update/Upgrades & More

September 16th, 2025 Claws of Awaji Expansion



*Indicates paid content

Here is what is coming to #AssassinsCreedShadows during the next few months: ◼️ New Game+ releases July 29

◼️ Our next AMA is scheduled for August 12

◼️ A new community update is coming early Sept

◼️ Claws of Awaji releases Sept 16 What are you looking forward the most? pic.twitter.com/s4bUN68hdQ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 24, 2025

New Game+ (NG+) has arrived to Assassin's Creed Shadows, allowing you to reset your story and objective board progression. Additionally, you'll need to rediscover every location again. But, you'll keep your current character level, your gear, skill points, knowledge rank, and Hideout Progression.

Additionally, the player has a choice of where they want to begin their New Game+ experience. Start from the very beginning, or skip the prologue up until the moment when Naoe inherits her hideout. Overall, that will skip many of the beginning tutorials.

Assassin's Creed Shadows also increased its level cap to 80. This means new Knowledge Ranks along with a new Mastery. Additionally, there is a new level for the Forge.

In September, we'll see even more improvements come to the game. Firstly, the game will introduce various quality of life improvements. PC players can have uncapped framerates for cutscenes, while everyone will have the ability to skip the time of day.

But the bigger additions include a new Forge Upgrade level to reach the following equipment rarities:

Mythic (From Epic)

Artifact (From Legendary)

Lastly, Assassin Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji Expansion caps off this Summer Roadmap, and it arrives on September 16th, 2025. Learn more about the story and gameplay of this upcoming expansion.

Overall, that includes all the major details about the Assassin's Creed Shadows Summer Roadmap. We look forward to trying out the upcoming expansion, as well as everything else in between.

