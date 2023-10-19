The Washington Capitals held their own in the first period against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't keep up with the Senators the rest of the way. Washington was simply outclassed during this game, and fell by a score of 6-1. It's the team's second loss of four or more goals in three games. And it's left head coach Spencer Carbery looking for answers.

Carbery spoke with reporters following the game. He stressed that he didn't believe the Capitals suffered from an effort issue. But he also stressed the need for more urgency out of his players.

“It's more demoralizing the fact that we're really struggling right now from a standpoint that we got a lot of guys that are looking to find their game early in the season and aren't there yet,” Carbery said, via Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

“We have more [players] than you would call normal trying to find their game. And what's compounding the issue is now when we make a mistake, it's in the back of the net,” the Capitals head coach continued.

Perhaps the biggest indication of Carbery's point is the play of Alex Ovechkin. The future Hall of Fame forward failed to record a shot on goal for the second straight game. This is the first time in his career Ovechkin has failed to record a shot on goal in consecutive games.

The Senators were led by the returning Josh Norris, who scored two goals. Forward Tim Stutzle chipped in three assists as well. Wednesday's game emphatically marked Ottawa's third straight win. It's also the third straight game in which the Sens have scored at least five goals.

The Capitals certainly hope to bounce back sooner rather than later. It's a long season, but Washington can't afford to let things snowball from here. Washington hits the ice again on Saturday as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.