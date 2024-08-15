The Washington Capitals have made another move in their busy off-season. They've traded for Jakob Chychrun and Pierre-Luc Dubois and signed Matt Roy as they look to return to the playoffs. On Thursday, they added a former first-round pick Jakub Vrana back to the fold on a professional tryout.

Vrana has re-joined the team after spending the first five seasons of his career in Washington. He was dealt at the 2021 trade deadline to the Detroit Red Wings for Anthony Mantha and has performed okay since. He has only played 83 games since the 2021 deadline between the Red Wings and St Louis Blues but has scored 34 goals.

While the Capitals did make the playoffs in 2023-24, it was not a very competitive season. They finished with 91 points which was good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference but were swept by the New York Rangers in the first round. They struggled offensively, ranking 28th in goals per game last season.

Vrana provides a scoring touch that the Capitals did not have behind Alexander Ovechkin last season. While he struggled to get on the ice in St. Louis, he did score when he got on the ice. If he does make the team, expect Vrana to be an important player.

Expectations for Jakub Vrana and Capitals in 2024-25

Jakub Vrana has had a rough go in his time away from the Capitals. He spent time in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program, was traded, and spent time in the American Hockey League in the past three years. Now, he has a chance to make his original team out of training camp.

Vrana should make the Capitals out of camp. Their current forward group does not have the goal-scoring depth in the bottom six that they need to make the playoffs. Adding Vrana to the group including Connor McMichael and Andrew Mangiapaine will make for a better offense.

The biggest concern about adding Vrana is his current form. He ended the season in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Blues needed the goal-scoring but Vrana did not earn the spot in the lineup. The Capitals should take the chance on him knowing that he might flame out.

If Vrana gets back on the ice, he has shown he can score in the NHL. He scored 25 goals in his last two full seasons with the Capitals. The key will be staying on the ice but it is a risk that the Capitals should be willing to take. They have some of the best veteran leadership in the league and Vrana has a positive history with the team.

There is no way that the Capitals should leave Vrana off their roster after training camp. As long as he is healthy and in shape, he is better than at least three of the wingers on their current depth chart. The team should be looking to take advantage of every season of Alex Ovechkin they have left and keeping Vrana is the best way to do that.