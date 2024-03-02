Although Evgeny Kuznetsov has had a tough season with the Washington Capitals in 2023-24, he's still an impactful player when he's on the ice. And the Russian could be getting close to a return after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in early February.
The Stanley Cup champion received a key update from the league on Saturday morning.
“The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been cleared to resume practicing with the team and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program,” wrote NHL Public Relations.
“Kuznetsov has not yet been cleared to return to game action. Kuznetsov’s care continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program.”
Although he still doesn't have a return date, it's excellent to see that Kuzy will be able to return to the ice in March.
“There’s not a lot that I can share,” Caps coach Spencer Carbery said when Kuznetsov entered the program, “other than just here’s what’s going on with your teammate, your brother, a member of our family. And so it’s a lot of people that are concerned for him and his family, and that’s really where a lot of the conversations and thoughts have gone.”
Kuznetsov's return could come at perfect time
The Capitals probably couldn't have asked for a better time to get one of their most important pieces back in the lineup; Kuznetsov entered the program on Feb. 5 and has been away from the team ever since.
The 31-year-old recorded 17 points in 43 games before being ruled out indefinitely. He is in his 11th season with the Capitals — the only NHL team he's ever played for — after being selected No. 26 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Kuznetsov was absolutely crucial in the franchise's only Stanley Cup win in 2018, leading the postseason in scoring as the Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the SCF.
This season, Washington continues to battle for a postseason slot in an ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division. After a key 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, the Caps are up to 28-22-9 and just four points back of Philly for the No. 3 spot.
With just 23 games remaining, there's hope in the nation's capital that this club can get back to the dance come April — and Evgeny Kuznetsov figures to be a central part of that once he returns to game action.
The Capitals will look to keep the hot streak going — they've won five of seven games — against the floundering Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.