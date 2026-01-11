The Jacksonville Jaguars came up just short in their Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, 27-24. While the loss will sting for the foreseeable future, it won't the last time the fans see the Jaguars competing in the playoffs.

Jacksonville's 13 wins are their most since 1999. Furthermore, their AFC North title was their first since 2022. This was just the first year of head coach Liam Coen's tenure. As he continues to grow as a coach, and his players further adapt to the playbook, the Jaguars will only get scarier on offense.

Jacksonville went into the playoffs ranked 11th in total offense, averaging 337.4 yards per game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's interception against the Bills will leave a sour taste in fan's mouths throughout the offseason. But Coen found a way to truly unlock him. Lawrence went into the playoffs having thrown for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As he continues to work with the head coach, the quarterback will only be more comfortable in his scheme.

The Jaguars have invested heavily in the pieces around him. Brian Thomas Jr. dealt with injuries all season but has shown potential for greatness. Jakobi Meyers made an immediate impact after his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. Even Parker Washington had a breakout campaign. Jacksonville will have some decisions to make over the offseason, but overall, their offense has the potential to be one of the most potent in the league.

While all eyes have been on Coen's new-look offense, Jacksonville's defense showed plenty of potential as well in 2025. They ranked 11th overall, allowing 303.6 yards per game. Led by growing pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, alongside linebacker Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville has plenty of intriguing defensive pieces in place.

The Jaguars did struggle when it comes to pass defense though. They ranked 21st overall, allowing 218.1 yards per game. However, Jacksonville didn't have No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter for most of the season. It's hard to truly quantify what his two-way skillset brings to the field. While more a receiver as a rookie, Hunter will only make the Jags better when on the field no matter the position.

Jacksonville does need to improve their offensive line play. Their 40 sacks allowed were 13th-most in the NFL. But they have proven that Coen's offensive plan works. The Jaguars now have a clear area they'll focus on improving in the offseason.

Seeing the Jaguars go from taking Hunter at No. 2 to taking the Bills to the wire may be a bit shocking. But it was just the beginning of Jacksonville's reign. With a new brand of offense and a growing defense, the Jaguars will be a legit playoff contender moving forward.