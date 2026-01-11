As the Toronto Raptors are surrounded by rumors over what the team could do when it comes to February's trade deadline, the one name that could be in their sights is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. While some could make a case for Morant going to the Raptors, an NBA insider heightens the speculation with some information.

In Marc Stein's latest column for “The Stein Line,” he discusses what the plans for Toronto could be like for the aforementioned trade deadline. Stein ponders how the front office could be in play for a “splashy” move, saying that the team “might decide to make a trade play” for Morant.

“As The People's Insider Jake Fischer explained above in his most recent piece, Toronto has already registered interest this Trade Season in Young (who was obviously dealt to Washington instead), Dallas' Davis (out indefinitely now with ligament damage in his left hand) and Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (with the Kings very much not interested in the long-term contacts that the Raptors would have to send them),” Stein wrote.

“Toronto's various discussions involving those players had led to a belief among numerous rival teams that its post-Masai Ujiri front office, now headed by Bobby Webster, is facing some win-now pressure to do something as splashy as last winter's acquisition of Brandon Ingram,” Stein continued. “Translation: The Raptors might decide to make a trade play for Memphis’ suddenly available Ja Morant.”

There is a connection with the Raptors and Ja Morant

Article Continues Below

With the Raptors also connected to rumors with Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, the talk around Morant could be interesting as he could join Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and others in keeping the team towards the top of the East. Jake Fischer would also mention the connection Toronto has with Morant and the Grizzlies.

“Potential roadblock pointed out by our Sportsnet colleague Michael Grange: Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic spent three years on Taylor Jenkins' Memphis staff. Will that encourage or dissuade the Raptors from lodging an offer?” Fischer wrote.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors go after Morant.