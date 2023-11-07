The Washington Capitals were dealt a brutal Nicklas Backstrom injury update after he left the team last week.

The Washington Capitals are expected to be without forward Nicklas Backstrom for the rest of the season after the Swede stepped away from the team last week.

Backstrom had his left hip surgically repaired during the offseason, but has had ongoing issues as he attempts to return to NHL play.

“It’s emotional for everybody. He’s been such a big part of the organization,” Caps general manager Brian MacLellan explained on Monday after confirming that the 35-year-old probably wouldn't play again this season. “It’s a tough situation, and eventually everybody’s got to move on.”

Although MacLellan didn't officially rule out Backstrom for the rest of the season — or for good — he is is expected to be placed on the long-term injured reserve in the very near future.

“You watch his progression here over the last two-plus years: playing hurt, numerous recovery attempts to get it better, then the hip resurfacing,” MacLellan continued. “It’s been a long process that has been hard on him mentally and emotionally. It’s been hard to see him go through all that stuff.”

Backstrom, Ovechkin have been Capitals forever

Backstrom is the second-longest tenured player on the team, behind just Alex Ovechkin. Both the Swede and Russian have played in the nation's capital for what feels like forever, highlighted by a riveting Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

His 762 career assists are the most in franchise history, but it's clear Backstrom has lost a step after the injury and subsequent surgery. He fell off the top powerplay unit and was looking to be a healthy scratch before he officially stepped away.

“It’s a hole that is tough to fill,” defenseman Rasmus Sandin said. “But he’s got to do what he’s got to do, and we completely understand that.”

Despite the monumental loss of Nicklas Backstrom, which will be felt more off the ice than on it in 2023-24, MacLellan confirmed that the team is still looking for a young top-six forward on the trade market.

And more reinforcements could be on the way, with both Nic Dowd and Joel Edmundson preparing to return to practice this week. Free agent signing Max Pacioretty has also started skating on his own.