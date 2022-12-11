By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

In Week 14, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will be taking on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. This Monday night matchup will feature two teams that have at times underperformed this season. Ahead of this Cardinals-Patriots matchup, we will be making our Cardinals Week 14 predictions.

Heading into Week 14, this Murray-led Cardinals team sits at 4-8 on the season. With this record, they are third in the NFC West. At this point in the season, this is a must-win game for this group. They are currently on their third back-back losing streak of the season. Their last win came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

Over the past two weeks, they have fallen to the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Now coming off of a much-needed bye week, they will have to take down a Patriots team that has looked solid in recent weeks.

With both of these teams still on the search for a strong finish to the season, it is guaranteed that this game will be a battle.

Here are three bold predictions for the Cardinals in Week 14.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. The Cardinals limit Rhamondre Stevenson

Throughout this season, Patriots second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a force on the ground. Paired alongside Damien Harris, they have looked like one of the best backfields in the NFL.

So far this season, Stevenson has appeared in all 12 games. When he has had the ball in his hands, he has been among the best ball carriers in the NFL. So far this season, he has totaled 734 rushing yards and four touchdowns with 161 total carries. He is currently averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Through the air, he has also played a substantial role. The Patriots quarterbacks have targeted Stevenson a team-high 67 times, resulting in 56 receptions for 383 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Next to Stevenson, Harris has also put up strong numbers. When healthy, he has carried the ball well, rushing for 383 yards and three touchdowns on just 84 carries. He is also averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

At the moment, Harris is dealing with a thigh injury. It could lead to Harris once again being on the sideline. This could lead to the Cardinals having to only focus on Rhamondre Stevenson.

In recent weeks, Stevenson has been limited on the ground. He has racked up a total of 90 rushing yards over his last two games and has rushed for 100 yards just once this season, back in Week 5. Through the air is where he has found success. If the Cardinals can slow him down in the passing game, Stevenson could be limited.

2. DeAndre Hopkins has another big day

Following his six-game suspension to start the season, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has returned to superstar form.

In just six games this season, Hopkins has already put up some of the best-receiving numbers in the NFL. So far, he has been targeted 64 times, hauling in 49 receptions for 574 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Over the past three weeks, Hopkins has been the Cardinals go-to option on offense. He has totaled 23 receptions for 276 receiving yards and one touchdown. Through this stretch, he is yet to record less than 87 receiving yards in a game.

Hopkins has had just one “down” game since returning to the field. When the Cardinals took on the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the season, Hopkins recorded just 36 receiving yards on four receptions, but he was still able to find his way into the endzone.

Per usual, the Patriots secondary has played well throughout this season. But at times, they have shown flashes of instability. Throughout the year, they have allowed 2,407 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. This is tied for the sixth most allowed receiving touchdowns in the NFL.

Their 2,407 allowed passing yards are tied for the sixth lowest in the NFL. But Hopkins can test this group. And if all goes to plan, he will once again put on a show for this Cardinals offense.

1. Kyler Murray puts on a show

Kyler Murray, like much of the Cardinals offense, has had a season of instability. Between poor production at times, and injuries holding him back, he has left some to be desired at times. A big game in Week 14 could be exactly what the Cardinals QB1 needs.

Murray has taken the field 10 times this season. He has thrown for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns on just 66 carries.

At times this season, Murray has looked like the franchise piece that many anticipated he could be. He has recorded three games with three touchdowns and has generated four games with 300 yards of total offense.

If Murray has a big day, it could be the key to the Cardinals taking down a relentless Patriots defense.