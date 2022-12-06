By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Week 14 and ahead of the clash, Bill Belichick couldn’t help but praise the sheer talent of DeAndre Hopkins.

In fact, Belichick believes Hopkins is arguably the best wideout he’s ever coached against. Via PFT:

“He’s got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” Belichick said. “He’s never covered — even if he’s covered, there’s a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn’t really look it but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he’s strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He’s a smart football player, very savvy. His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Bill Belichick knows that containing Hopkins is going to be an important factor in beating Arizona this weekend. Even though the veteran wideout missed the first six games of the season due to breaking the PED policy, he’s still a serious threat.

In six games in 2022, Hopkins has reeled in 49 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns. Sure, the Cardinals are out of contention at 4-8, but he is a game-changer and Bill Belichick knows it. The Pats secondary will have their hands full.