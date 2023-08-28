The Arizona Cardinals decided to release quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday, which surprised some. The prevailing thought was that Colt McCoy would be the starting quarterback for the first part of the season while Kyler Murray is still coming back from injury. Now, the starting quarterback will either be Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune.

The Cardinals do not have high expectations by any means, and many are starting to believe that the team is taking for a quarterback, specifically Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. There were many reactions to the announcement that McCoy was released, let's get to some of the best ones.

Cardinals definitely are not winning a game now. Cutting the sheriff is wild. https://t.co/fSOdiJFUzn — Danny King (@DannyKing___) August 28, 2023

I'm sorry, but, what?#AZCardinals willingly are going to start a QB who either was acquired last week or a fifth-round rookie in Week 1. Week 2 is vs. #Giants I'd be nervous if I was Kyler Murray. This reeks of tank for QB. https://t.co/feYT3uHDVL — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 28, 2023

The Cardinals are *tanking* tanking. https://t.co/P5Vx6ytvIK — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 28, 2023

Some fans and analysts were not pulling any punches when reacting to the news.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

This is how you tank. Be awful at quarterback. Arizona isn’t even pretending they care about winning. They want Caleb Williams. https://t.co/oBCTxBl6Rf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 28, 2023

Cardinals are spelling-it-out for everyone, telling their fans and the NFL that they are aiming for the #1 overall draft pick. It is what it is, but at least they are not pretending that they’re “trying” to be competitive. They are saying it outright that they’re not. https://t.co/boCIERs5TK — Jeremy (@JKMJXH3) August 28, 2023

Some brought up that the Cardinals could take another step toward “tanking” by trading Budda Baker.

Howie Roseman texting Budda Bakerpic.twitter.com/nGxVaBI8vn https://t.co/onmSwiX4Ub — all my teams want me dead (@PanasonicDX4500) August 28, 2023

Kyler Murray is remaining on the PUP list, and will not be eligible to return until after the fourth game of the season for the Cardinals. It could be tough sledding for Jonathan Gannon in his first season as the head coach of the team.

Jonathan Gannon declined to name a starting quarterback when asked if Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune would take the role. He said he declined to say because of the competitive advantage aspect.

The Cardinals will play the Washington Commanders in week 1. If the Cardinals perform to expectations, Murray could be in for the same fate that Josh Rosen was when the Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick. It will be intriguing to see if they land the No. 1 pick, and if they select Caleb Williams with that pick.