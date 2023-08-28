With the Arizona Cardinals releasing quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday and Kyler Murray starting the season on the PUP list, the starting quarterback for the team will be either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune, but head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that he will not be naming a starting quarterback because of the competitive advantage it creates for him to keep that decision in house, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Colt McCoy was released on Monday, which was a surprise to some, but Kyler Murray staying on the PUP list is not. Murray will be out for the first four weeks of the season, at the very least. The Cardinals will start their season on the road against the Washington Commanders.

Jonathan Gannon not revealing his starting quarterback due to the competitive aspect is the same thing that we see many college programs do at this point in the year. Top programs like Alabama and Ohio State currently have not named starters, even though they open their seasons this weekend.

Gannon and the Cardinals have until the following weekend to come to a decision. They acquired Joshua Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns last week, while Clayton Tune has been with the team throughout training camp and the preseason.

Dobbs will have to learn the offense, so that will be a disadvantage for him, but the Cardinals clearly like him to some extent, knowing that they traded for him.

It will be interesting to see who takes the field when the Cardinals play the Commanders in week 1.