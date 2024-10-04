The St. Louis Cardinals have made a significant change to their coaching staff, dismissing hitting coach Turner Ward after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance. The decision reflects the team's determination to address the issues that contributed to their failure to secure a playoff spot in 2024.

Ward, who took the reins as the Cardinals' hitting coach in 2023 following a year as the team's assistant hitting coach, has been unable to steer the team's offense to expected levels of productivity. Under his guidance, the Cardinals recorded a collective .704 OPS—tied for the sixth-lowest in the National League. Additionally, their home run tally stood at 165, ranking as the fourth-fewest in the league.

The Cardinals' offensive struggles were particularly pronounced with runners in scoring position. In these crucial situations, the team's performance was the poorest in the National League. They posted a dismal .229 batting average, a .342 slugging percentage, and a .645 OPS, statistics that starkly illustrate their difficulties in capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Cardinals look to shake up the coaching staff ahead of 2025

Furthermore, their totals of 27 home runs and 433 RBIs with runners in scoring position were also the league's lowest, underscoring a significant area of concern for the team's management.

Despite the change in hitting coaches, the Cardinals have expressed confidence in other areas of their coaching staff. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed that manager Oli Marmol would return for the 2025 season, with his contract extending through 2026. The team also plans to retain assistant hitting coach Brandon Allen, game-planning coach Packy Elkins, and first-base coach Stubby Clapp, whose contract was up for renewal at the end of the year.

Turner Ward's coaching career has been extensive, with previous stints as the hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cincinnati Reds. His experience and past successes made him a valued member of the Cardinals' coaching team, but the recent lackluster offensive output necessitated a change.

Looking ahead, the Cardinals are faced with the task of revitalizing their offense to compete effectively in the 2025 season. The new hitting coach, yet to be announced, will inherit a lineup that has potential but has struggled to consistently produce runs. The organization's focus will likely be on finding a coach who can unlock the offensive capabilities of their roster, particularly in high-pressure situations.

This coaching change marks a significant move by the Cardinals as they seek to address the shortcomings that hindered their 2024 campaign. With core players expected to return and a few tactical adjustments, the team aims to return stronger and more competitive, ready to contend for the postseason in the coming year.