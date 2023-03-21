Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that L.J. Collier can find more success in the Grand Canyon State than the defensive lineman did as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are signing the former Seahawks’ first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Seahawks selected L.J. Collier with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The newest Cardinal never reached expectations in Seattle, recording just three sacks in four years. Arizona plans to use Collier all over the defensive line, Fowler reports.

#Cardinals are signing former first-round pick L.J. Collier to a one-year deal. Interesting player — didn't work out in Seattle but has pedigree, and Arizona plans to use him all over the defensive line. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2023

Collier made all 16 starts for the Seahawks in 2020. He’s only played 18 games in the last two years and recorded 15 total tackles.

Maybe Collier can find a role by playing on both the edge and the interior of the Cardinals’ defensive line. There could be plenty of opportunities for Collier to shine, given that Arizona’s best pass rushers from the 2022 season are no longer on the roster.

J.J. Watt retired after a Hall-of-Fame career. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year went out on a high note, recording 12.5 sacks in 16 games. Watt had more than twice as many sacks as any other Arizona player.

Zach Allen was second on the Cardinals with 5.5 sacks. The defensive end left Arizona in free agency. The Broncos inked Allen to a three-year contract worth nearly $46 million.

The Cardinals and Broncos tied for 23rd in the NFL with 36 sacks last season.

Jonathan Gannon is entering his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach. Gannon was the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator for their run to Super Bowl 57. The Eagles had 15 more sacks than any other team.

Arizona went 4-13 for last place in the NFC West.