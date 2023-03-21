We expect the Seattle Seahawks to make further moves in the 2023 offseason. This is just logical because they still need to fill a few gaps. They can do this, of course, through the draft, but they may also wish to consider the trade market. Here we’ll look at one perfect NFL trade the Seahawks must complete in the 2023 offseason to improve their depth moving forward.

The Seahawks made a surprising run to the playoffs this past 2022 season. That’s despite having a defense that struggled and a lack of playmakers on offense. To address these issues, the team has already made several acquisitions. In fact, they already acquired QB Drew Lock, OL Evan Brown, DL Jarran Reed, and LB Devin Bush. Still, they need to shore up their receiver corps and add more depth to their defensive line.

Of course, their most significant move so far was to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith to a multi-year contract extension worth $105 million. That means the franchise is committed to the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year. Now, yes, the talent gap between the Seahawks and their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, still exists. However, the team had a great draft in 2022 and the re-signing of Smith at least gives them continuity at quarterback for next season.

The deal not only rewards Smith with a big payday after a long career. It also allows the Seahawks to draft a developmental quarterback without being tied to Smith’s contract for too long. With their recent acquisitions and the re-signing of Smith, the Seahawks have taken important steps toward improving their team for next season. We also expect them to stockpile young guys and build around Smith.

Let’s look at the perfect trade the Seattle Seahawks must complete in the 2023 offseason.

2023 No. 5 pick and Tyler Lockett for future picks

The Seahawks have secured their quarterback position for the upcoming season with the re-signing of Geno Smith. This means the team can afford to trade down from their fifth overall draft pick and acquire future assets from a team more desperate to land a top quarterback prospect. The Washington Commanders, who are in need of a quarterback, could potentially trade up from their 16th overall draft pick to secure one of the three quarterbacks likely to be selected early in the draft.

However, the Commanders may face competition for these top prospects as the first overall pick is expected to be a quarterback. The following three picks are then uncertain. Nonetheless, the opportunity for Washington to finally acquire a top quarterback prospect could arise. That’s if they make a deal with the Seahawks. From Seattle’s perspective, this makes sense given their secure quarterback situation.

The Seahawks could trade their No. 5 pick for the Commanders’ current No. 16 pick and a few more picks in the coming years. Now, the sweetener here could be WR Tyler Lockett. Yes, he has been stellar in the past few seasons. However, he is also in his 30s, and his stock isn’t getting higher anymore. Recall that he had leg and hand injuries in 2022. Also, he has been part of numerous trade rumors in the past. Assuming the Seahawks are building around Smith with younger pieces, trading Lockett isn’t so far-fetched. Seattle should package him along with this year’s No. 5 pick for a later 2023 pick and more future draft assets. Doing that could eventually have bigger payoffs for the team down the road.