JJ Watt couldn’t hide his delight after seeing former Arizona Cardinals teammate Zach Allen land a massive contract with the Denver Broncos.

Allen and the Broncos agreed to three-year, $45.75 million deal to move to Denver. Even better, the contract has $32.5 million in guaranteed money for the former Cardinals defensive end.

Naturally after seeing news of Allen’s deal, Watt was hyped up and quickly took to Twitter to show some love to the 25-year-old. Watt and Allen played together for two seasons when the former signed with Arizona back in 2021.

“Love this for my guy!!” Watt, who retired from the NFL following the 2022 campaign, wrote. “Works his ass off, studies his ass off, cares immensely. Can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds. Well deserved.”

The Broncos’ decision to sign Zach Allen is definitely interesting. After all, they had the eighth best defense in the NFL last season, so adding a rising defensive star in Allen should only elevate them further.

Clearly, the Broncos have high hopes for Allen, who has improved every year since his arrival in the NFL in 2019. The team is certainly hoping he continues that trend and eventually break out in Denver.

As JJ Watt said, the Broncos are getting a player who works hard, studies the game and improves his play daily. That’s exactly the type of people the team needs as they try to bounce back from their disastrous run in 2022. Hopefully, the Allen-Broncos partnership works and pays off big time.