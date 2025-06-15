The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 8-5 on Saturday. In a game full of scoring, William Contreras and his brother Willson etched their names into Major League Baseball history. Both stars hit home runs in the ninth inning of their game. Every game matters for both teams in a division as tight as the National League Central is. St. Louis is now just half a game behind Milwaukee in the standings. Willson Contreras, who switched from catcher to first base in 2025, got the last laugh, though.

According to MLB's Sarah Langs, the Contreras brothers are the second duo to hit home runs in the same inning since 1900. The other pair? Rick and Wes Ferrell all the way back in 1933.

The feat is impressive, but not surprising for two of the better hitters at their positions in the league. Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals in home runs after Saturday's game. He leads one of the more surprising teams in the league. Even other general managers are surprised that St. Louis' team is as good as it is this season.

William Contreras, on the other hand, is a part of the Brewers' balanced offensive attack. Milwaukee's starting catcher hit a major milestone this season as the Brewers climb up the standings. However, his home run is a welcome sight for a team that needs all the power it can get. Both St. Louis and Milwaukee are in the bottom ten in MLB in home runs as a team so far this season.

The Contreras brothers are arguably the best sibling duo in the league right now. The Naylor brothers might have something to say about that, but the history books disagree.

The siblings share a close bond, but both play hard against the other. Willson's win on Saturday evens the season series between the Contreras brothers. Luckily for both of them, the Brewers and Cardinals will match up seven more times throughout the season to officially decide who has the edge.

For now, the Contreras siblings will have to be content making MLB history.