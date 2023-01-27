Adam Wainwright has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2005. However, up to this point in his career, Wainwright had never pitched in the World Baseball Classic. That will change in 2023 as Wainwright is a member of Team USA for the WBC. The Cardinals’ pitcher couldn’t stop gushing about his newfound opportunity.

Wainwright will be playing in the WBC for Team USA alongside his Cardinals’ teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Wainwright has announced he plans on retiring after the 2023 season. His final season as an MLB pitcher will start with an opportunity to represent his country at the World Baseball Classic. Wainwright couldn’t be more excited, via Bally Sports Midwest.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for years. I’ve never been asked,” Wainwright said of playing for Team USA in the WBC. “This was my last chance to do that. I’ve always wanted to represent our country, never had a chance to, and I can’t wait.”

Over his 17-year career with the Cardinals, Wainwright has pitched to a 195-117 record with a 3.38 ERA and a 2,147/695 K/BB ratio. He is a three-time All Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner and a member of St. Louis’ 2006 World Series winning team.

Adam Wainwright has had a storied career with the Cardinals. He’ll take the bump one last season in St. Louis before calling it a career. But before Wainwright says goodbye to the MLB, he’ll first pitch in the World Baseball Classic.

Playing for Team USA is a dream come true for Wainwright.