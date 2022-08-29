Adam Wainwright is not letting Father Time slow him down. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher is enjoying a successful season at 40 years old, posting a 3.11 ERA across 156.1 innings entering his latest start against the Atlanta Braves.

Wainwright is not in the class as fireballers like Jacob deGrom. All his pitches are below the average velocity for MLB pitchers. In a mic’d-up moment with ESPN’s Sunday night baseball broadcast crew, Wainwright threw a joke out at the pitchers watching from home because he isn’t even touching 90 miles per hour despite throwing hard.

"All you pitchers laughing at home because I'm grunting throwing 88" Classic. https://t.co/wfJSdMDBLC — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 29, 2022

Wainwright also dropped some knowledge as he talked to the broadcast crew by differentiating between a routine and a superstition and why the latter can be harmful.

Adam Wainwright is a perfect example of how pitching technique does not have to rely on velocity and the Cardinals are the chief beneficiary. Although his fastball gets hits often, his other pitches are very effective. His curveball, sinker and cutter are what he relies on the most and he is using his changeup a bit more often, too.

Unlike his longtime battery mate, Yadier Molina, and fellow Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Wainwright is going to continue his playing career after the season and remain effective. The trio of stars is enjoying the last of their time together in the big leagues Wainwright and Molina rank second in career starts for a battery since 1900 and will chase down the record down the homestretch of the season.