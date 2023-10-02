Adam Wainwright still hasn't gotten over the memorable send-off the St. Louis Cardinals gave him several days ago. Wainwright said the retirement ceremony was a surreal and humbling experience, per Foul Territory TV.

“I never would have thought I was worthy of any of that. It was very special. I'll never forget it. I told my wife, you know, out of respect for this family and to you and to the future years in my blossoming ego, I'm not gonna even look at myself in the mirror for the next two weeks so I can, you know, get over this and get over myself,” Adam Wainwright said.

"I never would have thought I was worthy of any of that"@UncleCharlie50 reflects on his final weekend as a Major League Baseball player ▶️ https://t.co/FUKHL1tXb7 pic.twitter.com/EzgKIkfA3S — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2023

Wainwright retired following the 2023 MLB season. He had a stellar 19-year MLB career which he spent entirely with the Cardinals. He helped St. Louis win the 2006 World Series against the Detroit Tigers. Although Adam Wainwright missed the entire 2011 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Cardinals awarded him his second World Series ring.

Adam Wainwright earned three MLB All-Star selections, two Gold Glove Awards, and one Silver Slugger Award during his time with the Cardinals. He finished his 19-year Major League career with a 200-128 win-loss record, 2,202 strikeouts, and a 3.53 ERA.

Wainwright said he felt “at peace” in the immediate aftermath of his retirement. Cardinals icons Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina showed up at Adam Wainwright's retirement ceremony. Wainwright and Molina were a formidable catching-pitching duo for St. Louis from 2004 to 2022. The Cardinals made 13 postseason appearances, won nine division titles, and won two World Series titles during that memorable 18-year span.

Thank you, Adam Wainwright.