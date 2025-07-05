Michigan football is cooking on all cylinders via the college football recruiting trail. But the Wolverines suffered a huge blow on Saturday after the Fourth of July via Miami.

The Hurricanes siphoned prized four-star cornerback commit Brody Jennings. His decision ended a year long commitment to Michigan. Jennings even dropped a five-word message to Hayes Fawcett of On3 in announcing his flip.

“It's all about The U,” The Jacksonville, Florida native Jennings shared.

Jennings is still a key loss for a program on fire recruiting wise. The Wolverines edged rival Penn State for four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson Friday. Michigan also grabbed four-star EDGE Julian Walker — courted by South Carolina and North Carolina, the latter led by Bill Belichick. Walker chose the Ann Arbor university to kick off July.

Is Michigan's 2026 recruiting class stronger than Miami?

This current cycle has witnessed epic recruiting results across the nation. From flips to surprise decisions — including past Michigan target Felix Ojo choosing Texas Tech.

Miami is pulling off its own arms race in boosting its future talent. The Hurricanes swooped up five-star tackle Jackson Cantwell during the spring. Miami flipped former Florida cornerback commit Jaelan “Seatbelt” Waters too before landing Cantwell. Miami even beat out Michigan for Israel Briggs — as the Wolverines once offered the four-star hybrid WR/tight end. LSU was in the final running for Briggs before deciding on the ‘Canes.

But where do both teams measure up nationally for the '26 class?

Head coach Sherrone Moore has lifted Michigan to No. 9 overall per 247Sports. The Wolverines hold 19 verbal commitments — 12 of whom are four-star talents. But none are listed as five stars.

Miami, led by head coach Mario Cristobal, ranks higher in the top 10. The ‘Canes hold down the No. 7 spot. Miami has steadily climbed the rankings off its own aggressive tactics including selling its NIL packages to recruits. The ‘Canes also are one of the few teams holding a five-star pledge, which is Cantwell.

But Michigan and Miami have fielded top 10 results. And could be vying to crack the top five or higher once the '26 cycle ends.