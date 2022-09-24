The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one hell of a year.

700 home runs seemed like an impossible goal for Albert Pujols this season. Yet, with just two weeks left in the regular season, Big Al did the unthinkable, joining a group that only had Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Hank Aaron. It’s a momentous milestone, and surely Pujols will want that memory back, right? (via Bill Plunkett)

Albert Pujols: “Souvenirs are for the fans. I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it. If they want to give it back, that’s great. But at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff.”

Well, that sounds about right. Pujols has never been one to make drama out of nothing in his career. It’s admirable that even now, the Cardinals legend is thinking about the fans. Albert Pujols would be completely justified in taking that 700th home run ball by any means necessary. Yet, Pujols is focused on one thing: winning.

And winning is exactly what the Cardinals are doing in the last few weeks. The Birds have taken over the NL Central, and are looking extra dangerous for the post-season. With Albert Pujols’ home run chase behind them, St. Louis is looking to give their hero a fitting send-off after a legendary career.