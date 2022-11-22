Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were relieving offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties. His departure from the organization reportedly stems from an “incident” that occurred in Mexico City ahead of the Cardinals’ clash on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bob McManaman.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the team’s decision to move on from Kugler on Tuesday. It’s not clear precisely what caused the sudden change in the Cardinals’ coaching staff, but the decision was reportedly made ahead of the loss vs. the 49ers. The incident in question reportedly took place on Sunday night and Kugler was sent home before the game on Monday night. The Cardinals were defeated 38-10 in a one-sided affair in Mexico City on Monday night, without Kugler on the sideline.

It’s a big shakeup for the coaching staff, and the Cardinals will now need to find someone to take over the offensive line coaching role, as well as a new run-game coordinator. Kugler had been a member of the Arizona Cardinals since the 2019 season when he was named their offensive line coach. He added the running game coordinator duties in 2021.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Sean Kugler was the offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and the head coach of UTEP football program from 2013-2017. He’s also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals’ loss saw the team drop to 4-7 on the season, and things could get worse with Kyler Murray potentially set to be out until mid-December.