The Arizona Cardinals have completed their third trade of the day, acquiring some insurance behind recovering starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are sending a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to Tom Pelissero.

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources. Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

Dobbs, 28, played last season with the Tennessee Titans, starting the final two games of the regular season for the Titans. The Browns signed Dobbs this offseason to a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Dobbs has been in the NFL for five years, appearing in eight games. He's completed 50 of his 95 career pass attempts (58.8 completion percentage) for 456 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cardinals trading for a quarterback may be a sign that starter Kyler Murray is not yet ready to play and is still recovering from ACL surgery. Murray suffered the ACL njury in a game against the New England Patriots on December 12th, 2022.

The Browns selected quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, giving Cleveland four quarterbacks on the roster in addition to Dobbs, starter Deshaun Watson, and Kellen Mond.

With the addition of Josh Dobbs, the Cardinals currently have four quarterbacks on the roster: Kyler Murray, 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune, Colt McCoy, and Dobbs. The Cardinals have yet to name a Week 1 starting QB.

The Cardinals have been busy on the trade market. After dealing Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants and moving offensive tackle Josh Jones to the Houston Texans, the trade with Cleveland for Josh Dobbs is Arizona's third trade of the day. The 2024 fifth-round pick heading to Cleveland is via Philadelphia, according to Jake Trotter.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had a terrific training camp, is now Cleveland's No. 2 QB behind Deshaun Watson. Per source, Browns getting a 5th-rounder back (the 5th via Philly) in the Dobbs deal. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 24, 2023

Dobbs is expected to compete with Tune and McCoy to start the season in Arizona.