The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of trades Thursday, moving players who are in the last year of their contracts for draft picks. In the second trade of the day, the Cardinals sent offensive tackle Josh Jones and a seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Arizona selected Josh Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played all but four games during his time with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals-Texans trade is far from a blockbuster, but it's one that could benefit both teams. Let's grade the deal from both team's perspectives.

Cardinals Josh Jones Trade Grade

Jones was not slated to start for the Cardinals in the 2023 season. Arizona might be looking to tank for a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so giving up a player who can potentially be a quality starter isn't exactly a big loss for the Cardinals. Add in the fact that Jones was headed for free agency and he became an extremely expendable player for Arizona.

The return for Jones isn't anything special. Fifth-round draft picks are valuable, though Arizona had to give up a seventh-round pick to get one. All in all, it's a fine return for Jones, but not one that is anything for the Cardinals to get too excited about.

Cardinals grade: C+

Texans Josh Jones Trade Grade

The Cardinals might begin rebuilding in earnest next year if they draft a quarterback with the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick. The Texans are already there, having taken CJ Stroud with the second pick in the 2023 draft. DeMeco Ryans is entering his first year as a head coach. Houston probably isn't that much concerned with its record this season, but it is hoping to see improvement after a disastrous three-year stretch.

Jones can be part of that improvement by offering protection for the Texans' young quarterback. There were signs in the 2022 season that Jones could turn into a reliable starter. His play improved down the stretch when he was a full-time starter, and that has continued in the preseason. Given Jones' upside and the little draft capital that Houston lost in the trade, it was a risk worth taking.

Texans grade: B-