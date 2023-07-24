The Arizona Cardinals appear to be thin behind James Conner at the running back position and may be looking for additional roster depth prior to training camp. Why not start with a former Super Bowl hero?

The Cardinals have done just that, working out ex-Chiefs back Damien Williams, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Williams is remembered most for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly for his legendary performance in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Williams, who ended the championship game with 104 rushing yards, scored both the go-ahead and game-clinching touchdowns for the Chiefs in the fourth-quarter comeback. Although Patrick Mahomes was named MVP, there was plenty of chatter that Williams should have received the award instead.

Williams may be viewed by Arizona as more of a potential depth piece than a running back room savior, but the Cardinals don't have much experience behind James Conner on the depth chart. Keaontay Ingram appears to have the lead for the backup job, but he has recorded just 60 rushing yards on his career — less than Williams had in his heroic Super Bowl performance.

Of course, the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately?” kind of league when it comes to running backs and their performances, a topic that has recently made some waves around the league. Williams was only guaranteed $1.6 million a year when he had his big playoff performance for the Chiefs.

Williams also made news in 2020 when sat out the season with Covid-19 concerns. Williams stepped away from football temporarily to take care of his mother, who had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

Damien Williams, 31, last played with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 season, where he appeared in just one game.