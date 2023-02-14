It appears the Arizona Cardinals have found their next head coach. As reported by Adam Schefter, the team is finalizing a deal with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals only interviewed him on Monday and while there were rumors Philly wanted to keep him after also losing OC Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts’ HC job, they ultimately let Gannon leave for a bigger opportunity.

There’s a lot of work ahead for Gannon, who spent the last two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. He also faced serious criticism after Super Bowl 57 as the Eagles blew a 10-point halftime lead and proceeded to allow 31 points in the second half as the defense completely collapsed. A lot of the blame fell on Gannon’s shoulders.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury shortly after the regular season ended and had announced they would wait to name their next HC until after the Super Bowl ended, which actually took place at their home stadium in Glendale.

Arizona finished with a putrid 4-13 record in 2022 and lost the final seven games of the campaign. To make matters worse, Kyler Murray tore his ACL in mid-December and isn’t expected to be ready for Week 1. Also, JJ Watt retired, which means the defense will take a hit.

Bringing in a defensive-minded coach like Gannon should help them improve after allowing a whopping 26.4 points per game.

This is Jonathan Gannon’s first head coaching job. He previously worked for the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Minnesota Vikings before landing in Philly.