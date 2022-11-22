Published November 22, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the field as they throttled the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday. According to star defensive end Nick Bosa, the biggest MVP of the contest was someone who didn’t even set foot on the field.

Nick Bosa shined the spotlight on 49ers owner John York for green-lighting the 49ers’ next-level preparations heading into the Cardinals tilt that was held in Mexico City. San Francisco trained in Colorado at altitude to simulate conditions in Estadio Azteca, which stands at more than seven thousand feet above sea level, via David Brandt of AP:

“(Owner) John York got the game ball,” Niners defensive end Joey Bosa said. “For him to put us in that situation and spend the money you have to spend to do something like that is why the Niners are a winning franchise.”

Although subtle, agreeing to such a move on the off chance that it helps impact the 49ers positively shows just how committed the franchise and its owner are to trying to win. Bosa attested to needing that extra level of preparation given the “brutal” conditions they faced.

“It was brutal,” Nick Bosa added. “Three full-speed reps and you’re hurting. It does get better throughout the game and I think we did a good job sticking with it.”

The Cardinals didn’t proceed with any extra measures for their training, as they ultimately decided to stay in Arizona ahead of the matchup. While it’s probably not the biggest reason behind the lopsided result, Nick Bosa believes it at least played a part in the 49ers’ victory.