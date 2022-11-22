Published November 22, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There’s been talk in recent weeks that the Arizona Cardinals play as a more cohesive unit without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Some pundits thought that 36-year old backup Colt McCoy could seamlessly fill in Murray’s shoes, potentially leading the Cardinals to yet another victory like he did during their Week 10 win over the floundering Los Angeles Rams.

Alas, Kliff Kingsbury and his men were dealt a harsh reality check against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, suffering a 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the NFC West division leaders.

Nevertheless, Kingsbury urged both himself and his team to try their best to move forward following the dispiriting defeat at Mexico City, especially with a clash against the Los Angeles Chargers slated for next Sunday.

“We’ve got to flush it,” Kingsbury said after the game, per Associated Press (via NFL.com). “We’ve got a short week with the Chargers coming in. So that’s what we talked about. We know we’ve got to play a lot better. Gotta improve in a short time. A lot of mental preparation going into Sunday’s game before a bye. So we’ve got to find a way to get it corrected.”

The Cardinals just weren’t able to get their offense going, as the 49ers’ defense held strong all game long, limiting Arizona to merely one touchdown, a rushing score from James Conner. McCoy wasn’t too shabby, as he completed 24 out of 34 passes for 218 yards, but he threw one interception and just wasn’t able to find the incisive pass at the decisive moment.

It has been a struggle for the 4-7 Cardinals all season long, and they have now gone 5-12 over their past 17 games, including their crushing 34-11 loss against the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams during the 2022 NFC Wild Card round. Kyler Murray’s return should be of help to the Cardinals’ cause, but only if he cooperates with Kliff Kingsbury and makes the adjustments needed to take the team to where they aspire to be come season’s end.