Cardinals lock up Jalen Thompson to 3-year, $40 million contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals are spending big to keep their key players in the desert. After throwing the bag at Kyler Murray and extending D.J. Humphries, they are locking down Jalen Thompson to a big contract extension as he approaches the last year of his deal.

Thompson will get $24.5 million of guaranteed money on his three-year deal that could be worth almost $40 million, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The 24-year-old saffety has emerged as a key player on the defense next to fellow safety Budda Baker.

#Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson’s contract extension is for three years and nearly $40 million, including $24.5M guaranteed, per source. Quite a journey for Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft who is now locked up as through 2025. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 2, 2022

Jalen Thompson was a supplemental draft pick in 2019 after dominating at Washington State and immediately emerged as a key player. He had a breakout campaign in 2021, emerging as a true cornerstone of the Arizona defense despite suffering a leg injury in 2020 that nearly ended his season. In 17 games last season, he totaled 121 tackles (the most on the team), seven passes defended, three interceptions and two quarterback hits.

Baker and JJ Watt were thrilled for Thompson securing the bag. The Cardinals will need a lot out of Thompson after losing Chandler Jones, Jordan Hicks and Jordan Philips this offseason. He is certainly ready to have another big season after missing out a Pro Bowl selection last season.

Thompson’s aggression and chemistry with Baker will play a big part in the Cardinals’ quest to return to the playoffs. He will be tested right away after signing his new contract, as the Cardinals host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.