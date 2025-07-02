The Chicago Cubs are having a great season, leading the National League Central and emerging as one of the top teams in the National League. Now, the goal is to stay consistent without bankrupting the future. The goal is to make the World Series. However, there is also a long-term goal with sustained success. The Cubs have three prospects that they must hold onto, and resist the temptation to trade for a player that might leave them during free agency.

With big-time players like Kyle Tucker making a name for himself in Chicago, things have been great on the North Side. Overall, the road to the World Series looks possible, and the only hurdles the Cubs might endure are outside their division. Still, the temptation to trade their best prospects for another impact player is strong.

The Cubs have a struggling rotation, and that is one of the types of trade deadline deals they might make. Still, they need to press the brakes when it comes to unloading their best prospects. These three prospects in particular all have the potential to be great for the Cubs in the near future.

Matt Shaw is among the prospects trying to stay ahead

The Cubs are in the trade market for third basemen, according to some insiders. Yet, that would destroy everything they have built with Matt Shaw. The only reason this possibility exists is that Shaw is struggling, batting .221 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 25 runs. But giving up on him would be a mistake.

Shaw has not fully adjusted to the majors. Ultimately, it is easy to forget that he torched the minor leagues in 2024. Shaw hit .284 with 21 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 78 runs across 121 games across Double-A and Triple-A. If the past has shown us anything, there is a chance he can become a more consistent type of player. In the past, some have compared him to Ian Kinsler and Alex Bregman. If the Cubs can get him to that level, they would be overjoyed.

If the Cubs trade Shaw, they would be trading long-term success for short-term impact. And even that would not guarantee a World Series title. The best course of action would be to stay the course with Shaw and try to develop him into the hitter he could be.

Kevin Alcantara should never touch the trade market

Kevin Alcantara has pushed for a roster spot since the start of the 2025 season. Instead, he started the season at Triple-A Iowa and has remained there for now. Alcantara is batting .270 this season with 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 37 runs with nine stolen bases across 248 at-bats. Additionally, he is hitting .279 with 58 home runs, 305 RBIs, and 303 runs throughout his minor league career.

Alcantara made a short stint in the minor leagues, but has gone 1-for-10. Despite that, he is the player with the highest ceiling in the system. He is a potential five-tool center fielder who can become a force within the next year. Currently, Pete Crow-Armstrong has been exceptional for the Cubs, batting .265 with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 60 runs. Some might believe that makes Alcantara expendable. However, it could also backfire.

The Cubs' rotation is in shambles. As a result, many believe that dangling Alcantara in the trade market is the right solution. The Chicago outfield looks good right now, but the Cubs will need all the help they can get in the future, and trading the prospect with the best potential could ruin their future.

Cade Horton is a Cubs prospect with several elite pitches

As previously mentioned, the Cubs' rotation is in shambles, with injuries to Justin Steele and Javier Assad. Thus, it has thrust Cade Horton into the rotation sooner than expected. So far, it has not been great, as he is 3-2 with a 4.80 ERA in nine appearances. Walks have been a problem, as he walked four and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in four innings against the Houston Astros in his last outing. Regardless, he is still a top prospect who must continue to develop.

Horton utilizes four pitches that he has to take down hitters. His fastball averages between 94-97 MPH, and has touched 98 before. His slider has often been his most effective pitch, showcasing a notable vertical break. Additionally, he has developed a new pitch, the sinker, which can eventually become an effective tool against right-handed hitters. His changeup and curveball are still developing, but once he figures it out, they both can effectively put hitters away.

Horton started strongly with his strikeout/walk ratio. While that has dwindled recently, that first body of work shows he has the tools. The Cubs must not give up on him and let him develop so he can help them make an impact in the playoffs.