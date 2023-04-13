Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been expected to move at some point this offseason, and his latest Instagram post fans the flames.

The caption for the post reads “H-tine.” The post includes five pieces of media. The first four pieces of media seem to be pictures or videos of him with family and friends. The fifth piece of media is a video of him making a diving catch on the sideline from his days with the Houston Texans. Interestingly, the catch was from a game he played against the Cardinals, his current team.

There has been much talk about Hopkins getting traded this offseason, but many said that it would take a restructured contract for a trade to work. To this point, the Cardinals have not been able to find a trade partner. The most-recent rumors say that the New York Jets have interest in acquiring DeAndre Hopkins. This comes after the Jets did not sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets had a meeting set up with Odell Beckham Jr., but he signed with the Baltimore Ravens before that could happen. It will be interesting to see if that rumored interest is real.

If there is any smoke to Hopkins returning to the Texans, he will be joining a team that is young and trying to build with first-year coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans will likely bring in a rookie quarterback with their first-round pick. That is a stark difference from playing with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets.

The timeline for Hopkins’ move to a new team is unknown, but it will be fascinating to see where he ends up.