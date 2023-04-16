As the Arizona Cardinals enter their Jonathan Gannon era, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has seen his name come up in trade rumors. If the Cardinals were to trade the former All-Pro, Hopkins has made his intentions clear on where he’d like to land.
When asked what team he’d like to be traded to, Hopkins had the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills atop his wish list, via CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast. On the flip side, Hopkins didn’t seem to have much interest in the New England Patriots or New York Jets.
DeAndre Hopkins' tells us (sorta) where he wants to be traded to…
(via @CBSSports, @ATCoveredPod)pic.twitter.com/irrtp0Fqop
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 16, 2023
Hopkins carries a cap hit of over $30 million this season and another $26 million+ next year. Coming off of a 4-13 season, Arizona doesn’t seem to be a true playoff contender at the moment, especially with Kyler Murray coming off of an ACL tear. With Hopkins carrying a huge contract, Arizona could look to move on from the wide receiver and add some draft capital in return.
Even if Hopkins struggled – at least to his standards – the past couple of years with the Cardinals, he is still a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Over his 10-year NFL career, Hopkins has caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.
For both the Bills and Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins would represent a massive haul. Both teams have serious Super Bowl aspirations. Adding a wide receiver of Hopkins’ caliber can help take either squad’s offense over the top.
Hopkins doesn’t look long for Arizona. If/when the Cardinals trade the star WR, Hopkins has Kansas City and Buffalo on his mind.