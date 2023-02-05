The Arizona Cardinals weren’t very good in 2022, as they dealt with injuries, poor play, and the eventual demise of the Kliff Kingsbury era in Arizona. Not much went right for the Cardinals, and they are now going to face a pivotal offseason that could determine what the future of the franchise looks like. Change is needed, because 2022 was ugly, and star safety Budda Baker knew right off the bat things weren’t going to go well for the Cardinals.

Individually, Baker had a decent season, especially considering that he was playing injured for a decent stretch of the campaign. But the Cardinals never seemed to be able to come together to pull out victories, and Baker says he knew the Cardinals were in trouble right away in Week 1 after they were blown out 44-21 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You know in training camp it was definitely startling to not see a lot of the starters practicing and stuff like that. Cause I knew, you know especially with the preseason games none of us played in the preseason, it’s kinda just going through training camp, which was not a lot of people, and then we get to Week 1, it showed who was prepared. I don’t think we were as prepared in the beginning of when it all started than what we could’ve been.” – Budda Baker, NFL.com

This is an interesting comment from Baker, as it shows that even the Cardinals recognized they weren’t in a good spot throughout the season. Baker still has two more years left on his contract with Arizona, so he’s likely hoping that some big changes can be made this offseason. Otherwise, things could continue to be ugly for the team in 2023 and beyond, and that’s not really what they will be looking for as they move on from the 2022 season.