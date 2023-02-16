The Arizona Cardinals 2022 season didn’t go their way, and entering the offseason, it became clear that it was time to replace Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s head coach. Arizona finally managed to lock in their new head coach, with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon landing the job. And it sounds like Gannon’s hiring may have come with Kyler Murray in mind.

Early on in his career, it’s become clear that Murray is an extremely talented quarterback, but the Cardinals have struggled to give him the tools needed to succeed. The 2022 season wasn’t Murray greatest, and it sounds like Arizona hired Gannon because they believe that he will be able to get the best out of Murray moving forward.

Via Mike Garofolo:

“Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says part of what sold them on Jonathan Gannon was his vision for Kyler Murray: ‘Getting him back to the playmaker he is and making sure we build around him.’”

Murray wasn’t great in 2022 (259/390, 2368 YDS, 14 TD, 7 INT, 67 CAR, 418 YDS, 3 TD) before tearing his ACL, but in fairness, nobody on the Cardinals really had a good campaign. Changes needed to be made, and the hope is that Gannon can help Murray return to the player he was during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

There figures to be quite a bit of turnover on Arizona’s roster this offseason, and with Murray likely set to miss a portion of the 2023 season as he works his way back from his ACL injury, it may take awhile for Gannon to see results. But he’s got a fantastic player to work with in Murray once he returns to the field, and it will be interesting to see whether or not this duo can lead the Cardinals to success in the future.