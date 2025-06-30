A reunion between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers is possible. However, it won't be easy, according to NBA insider Bobby Marks.

James picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, the 23rd of his NBA career. Despite this, reports showed he is uncertain about the quality of the Lakers' roster as he wishes to compete for a championship.

As a result, the Cavaliers enter the picture as a team that can afford to trade key players to land the future Hall of Famer. However, Marks explained why that will be difficult during a June 29 edition of NBA on ESPN.

“I am not going to come on and do LeBron James trades where he can go, but there is going to be speculation. As it should based off that statement, And if the Lakers make marginal trades. I just said we're not gonna do LeBron James but I'm probably gonna start talking about it,” Marks said at the 8:12 mark.

“It is important, because I know his former team the Cavaliers are going to be linked somehow if we ever get to that point. How the Cavaliers are structured right now, they are buried in the apron. They are not allowed to aggregate contracts. Can’t combine Darius Garland and Max Strus. Under the old CBA you could, they are not allowed to take back more money in a deal. So how they would go out and do that if this ever came about, and I’m not saying it is becomes extremely difficult for apron teams.”

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

James is in the twilight years of his remarkable career. Continuing to play at a high level at age 40, he deserves to have a shot at competing for his fifth title, whether it's with the Lakers or Cavaliers.

However, what Marks said is important. The Cavaliers would have to give up one of their best young players who command a high salary to match up with James' contract. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley or Darius Garland would be in the fold for a potential trade, which will weaken Cleveland's depth of talent.

It's a risk many teams can take, especially with James continuing to be one of the best players in the league. They must take into account how much it will impact them in the long term. to follow through on the trade and land the veteran star.

The 2025 NBA offseason continues to get interesting. James approaches a big decision on whether to stay with the Lakers or commit to a different squad to chase that fifth NBA title.