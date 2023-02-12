As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has a lot on his mind. Outside of winning a championship, Bieniemy has been linked to numerous jobs outside of Cincinnati. One of those jobs would have Bieniemy go from coaching Patrick Mahomes to Kyler Murray.

Bieniemy was a candidate to become the Colts’ next head coach. However, Indianapolis is locked in on Eagles’ OC Shane Streichen. Bieniemy’s agent Jason Fletcher dove into the OC’s next move now that Indy is out of the picture, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Fletcher stated the obvious, which would be Bieniemy just staying with the Chiefs. But he also named the Ravens, Commanders and Arizona Cardinals as potential landing spots. While the Ravens’ and Commanders’ interest in Bieniemy was well known, the Cardinals have now appeared to enter the race to land the Chiefs’ OC.

Arizona is still looking for their head coach. Their search was paused during the Super Bowl. But whoever the Cardinals land on, it appears Bieniemy could be their right-hand man. While Bieniemy is Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, head coach Andy Reid still has a large say in the offense. If Bieniemy leaves, it would be for a larger role and to prove that he deserves to be a head coach.

The Chiefs’ offense has shined under Eric Bieniemy. Kansas City entered the postseason as the best team in the NFL when it comes to total offense, averaging 413.6 yards per game.

While Kyler Murray was limited to just 11 games due to injury, the Cardinals ranked 22nd overall in total offense, averaging 323.5 YPG. While Bieniemy seems to have plenty of options. Murray and the Cardinals would be happy to see him land in Arizona.