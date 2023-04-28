A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Arizona Cardinals are one busy team on day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, as they have already pulled strings to make a number of head-turning trades. Not one of those trades, however, included the name of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And judging from the words of Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, it doesn’t seem that there’s a real possibility that Hopkins will be sent to another team.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” Ossenfort said about whether DeAndre Hopkins could be traded during the draft, per Darren Urban.

Ossenfort further hammered the point by saying “DeAndre is a Cardinal.”

Earlier, the Cardinals traded their No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft along with a second-rounder (No. 34) and fifth-rounder (No. 168) to the Detroit Lions for the Lions’ No. 6 pick plus a third-round pick (No. 81). The Cardinals then used the No. 6 pick in 2023 to select Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive tackle out of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Also, the Cardinals sent their No. 3 pick and No. 105 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans for Houston’s No. 12 pick and No. 33 picks in this year’s draft and a first and second-rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft.

DeAndre Hopkins has two more years remaining in his current contract, including 2023 in which he is set to earn $19.45 million. In the final year of his deal, he will pocket $14.915 million. Coming off a disappointing 2022 season that eventually led to the firing of Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins and the Cardinals have, ahead of them, an intriguing season that they’re not even expected to have quarterback Kyler Murray ready by Week 1