The NFL Draft is mere hours away and already there could be a massive shake up. The Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be in talks with the Tennessee Titans for a groundbreaking trade prior to the Draft, according to ProFootballTalk on Twitter.
Hearing Cardinals are trying to send No. 3 overall and DeAndre Hopkins to Titans for No. 11 pick plus more.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2023
In the rumored proposal, the Titans would move up to third overall and acquire the former Pro Bowl receiver. The Cardinals would land the 11th pick from Tennessee, but obviously it would require far more for this deal to get done.
This is a developing story with more to follow.