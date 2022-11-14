Published November 14, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday in a huge win against the defending champs and NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams, 27-17. Unfortunately, they have paid a dear price for the victory, which comes in the form of a significant injury for star tight end Zach Ertz.

League insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that after he was carted off in the first quarter of Sunday’s win, Ertz is now expected to miss the remainder of the season with a brutal knee injury:

Sources: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.

This is an undeniably tough blow for the Cardinals who are still looking to remain in the hunt in their division. Ertz remains one of the squad’s top players, which means that this injury is going to derail their plans for the remainder of the campaign.

The Cardinals knew the injury was serious, but there was some hope that Zach Ertz was going to return at some point in the season. He was initially expected to miss multiple weeks, but now that tests have confirmed the severity of the injury, Arizona’s biggest fears have just come true.

In his stead, rookie TE Trey McBride is the player that is most likely to benefit from Ertz’s season-ending injury. McBride played a season-high 62 snaps in the Cardinals’ Week 10 win over the Rams, and this is likely going to be the trend for the rookie the rest of the way.