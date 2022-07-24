Cam Heyward reacts to black helmet fad as Cardinals join craze

With the NFL allowing new helmets for their teams, the Arizona Cardinals are joining in the fun and garnering attention from all over the NFL world, including from Cam Heyward.

The Cardinals revealed their new helmet, which features an all-black look along with some faint red sparkle around it. The new look is solid and is the latest in a long trend being revealed this offseason.

An alternate vibe for 2022 😈 pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

The Cardinals are not only the latest team to unveil a new helmet but they also join a bunch of other teams to use a black alternate. They join the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders in the trend of making alternate black helmets.

Heyward, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star defensive lineman, came in with the jokes after the Cardinals showed off their new helmet. He suggested that his own team should try making a new black helmet.

Man all these teams have really cool black helmets! Hmm I wonder if the @steelers could ever wear black helmets(sense the sarcasm) pic.twitter.com/iPulwgynqY — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) July 24, 2022

The Steelers’ black helmets, of course, are some of the most iconic in all of football, partly because of their design choice to put their logo on only one side.

The Cleveland Browns also had a response to a team using a new helmet that is the same color as theirs. When the Bears unveiled new orange helmets, they promptly acted like they were the only team in the league to wear orange helmets.

Plenty of other teams have revealed new helmets and brought back throwback designs. Along with the Bears, the Houston Texans are wearing new red helmets while the Cincinnati Bengals plan to sport a new design using white instead of orange.