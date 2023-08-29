The Arizona Cardinals have been undergoing what looks to be a fire sale amid a plethora of cuts and trades, causing many to believe a tank is underway. Another surprise has come out of the desert, as the Cardinals have waived Rashard Lawrence, a starter on the defensive line over the last few seasons, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The #AZCardinals are waiving Rashard Lawrence, source said. He was there starting NT during the last few seasons in Vance Joseph’s defense. Joseph is now with the #Broncos.”

This news comes after headlines that Kyler Murray is going to start the season on the PUP list for the Cardinals and Jonathan Gannon refused to name a starting quarterback for Week 1. This means that Arizona could be starting rookie QB Clayton Tune or recent trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs once the regular season begins.

Both the situation at quarterback and moves like waiving Rashard Lawrence indicate to many that the Cardinals are tanking. They dealt a few players recently via trade as well, like linebacker Isaiah Simmons and offensive tackle Josh Jones, guys who were contributors just last season.

It is pretty much a guarantee that the Cardinals are going to struggle this season and things are looking even more bleak as the regular season nears. For first year head coach Gannon, he has a tall task ahead of him in trying to keep his locker room motivated in 2023.

Stay tuned into the headlines surrounding the Cardinals before the regular season begins and if any more surprise cuts happen. It would come as no surprise to see more talent be left off of the Week 1 roster with what looks like a serious tank job coming.