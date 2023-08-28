The Cardinals will keep quarterback Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, according to a Monday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #AZCardinals will keep QB Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, as Murray continues to recover from the ACL injury suffered late last season, sources say,” Rapoport said. “He'll be out at least the first four games, which is not a surprise.”

Murray began NFL training camp on the PUP list. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a December matchup with the New England Patriots. He underwent a successful surgery to repair his ACL tear in January.

“ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers,” Murray wrote in a January tweet, via the Associated Press. “I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I'll be back.”

Murray, a former first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, played and started in 11 games for the Cardinals in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback recorded a total of 2,368 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. He earned as many as 326 passing yards during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in October, adding three passing touchdowns as the Vikings took a 34-26 victory in U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cardinals traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs earlier this week. They sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round selection. Dobbs played and started in two games last season, earning 411 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in games against the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterbacks Clayton Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel rounded out the team's quarterback options on Arizona's depth chart. It released quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday. Blough and Tune combined for 158 passing yards and one passing touchdown during an 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.