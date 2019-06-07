Cardinals’ David Johnson believes he’s the best running back in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have ushered in some significant changes this offseason. Regardless, it seems running back David Johnson’s level of confidence remains the same.

Johnson has been unable to find his footing in this lackluster Cardinals’ offense over the last two season. Despite his struggles, he said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that he still feels he is the best running back in the league.

“There are a lot of good running backs but I’m the best,” Johnson said.

Johnson later doubled down on his comments via Twitter:

If you don’t believe you’re the best. You might as well quit and try another profession. This sport ain’t for ya. PERIOD!!!

It is encouraging to see that Johnson is still rather optimistic about his skill set moving forward. Of course, his confidence is certainly understandable. There was a time a couple of years ago that this notion would have rung true. Johnson burst on to the scene when he finished the 2016 campaign leading the NFL in touches (373), total yards from scrimmage (2,118), and total touchdowns (20) n route to First-Team All-Pro honors.

As a result, he had generated plenty of hype the following year. Unfortunately, he was unable to build on his career year after missing all but one game in 2017 due to a wrist injury. His attempts at a strong comeback last season were foiled with the Cardinals’ inability to get anything going on offense.

Fortunately, there is plenty of hope for a potential resurgence in the 2019 NFL season with the arrival of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. Despite all the changes, Johnson expects to once again emerge as the workhorse back on offense.