Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins sent a rather stern message to Charvarius Ward after the San Francisco 49ers cornerback called him “steroid boy.”

For those who missed it, Ward had some nasty words towards Hopkins after the 49ers crushed the Cardinals in Week 11’s Monday Night Football game. The 26-year-old CB said they’re not afraid of Hopkins before accusing him of doing some dirty plays during their showdown.

“D Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him… He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that,” Ward said.

“He was doing some dirty things… He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat, grabbed my face mask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

Upon hearing the comments made by Charvarius Ward, DeAndre Hopkins didn’t want to make the issue any bigger. While he didn’t appreciate the remarks referencing his recent PED suspension, Hopkins noted that the NFL is still a brotherhood. However, he did note that he “would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.”

“I would love to get in the boxing ring and see how tough he is in real life.” Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on the postgame comments from 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward calling D-Hop “steroid boy” pic.twitter.com/oIWrhrYPD4 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 25, 2022

Will there be a boxing match match between the two? Well, we doubt it. At the end of the day, players do talk trash with one another. What this does, however, is make their next meeting even better.