Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

During last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were spotted exchanging words on the sideline.

Murray and the Cardinals happen to be the focus of this year’s in-season Hard Knocks. The exchange made it on the first episode of the season.

Here’s a taste. The sideline exchange between DHop and Kyler a lot juicier with audio. pic.twitter.com/IXseiKh2Fe — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) November 10, 2022

On Friday, Hopkins was asked about the exchange between him and Murray. He gave a long response, comparing the actions to that of some of the great QB-WR duos in NFL history.

DeAndre Hopkins via ESPN staff writer Josh Weinfuss:

“I played with a lot of quarterbacks and that’s how I’ve always been, been someone who gets paid at the top of my position. I feel like when you’re a guy like myself and you play a lot of football, being able to have that communication or that open line of criticism with your quarterback, it only helps the team. I watched Andre Johnson do it, him and Matt Schaub. I watched other players, Larry Fitzgerald do it. So I think when you have guys that you watch have that communication like that with a quarterback and how it leads to success, obviously, it’s two people competing and trying to win a game at the end of the day, so it’s never anything personal.”

Hopkins and Murray are currently catching up on missed time. The star wide receiver was suspended at the start of the season. He got off to a hot start over the first two weeks, recording 22 receptions for 262 receptions and one touchdown.

In Week 9, Hopkins and Murray struggled to connect on the field, leading to the interaction. The pair connected for just four receptions for 36 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals offense will go as far as Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins can take them. This altercation seems to be just two players looking to perform at the top of their game. Now heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, these two will once again look to have a big game.