Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has officially been listed as a gametime decision for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter.

Murray has been listed as questionable all week due to a hamstring ailment, so this update is not all that surprising. Murray attended practice on Friday but is expected to participate in limited capacity. Had he missed Friday’s practice, Murray’s chances of playing would have decreased dramatically. But his presence leaves the door open for Sunday.

Kyler Murray profiles as a terrific dual-threat QB. However, this hamstring injury will likely limit his running ability even if he is cleared to play on Sunday against LA. The Rams’ defense has faced questions this season, but Murray will need to lean on his passing ability if he find himself on the field for Week 10.

Murray was previously seen at practice on Thursday as well. His presence at practice will help his odds of suiting up against Los Angeles. The Cardinals will not hesitate to play him in a game that is arguably a must-win affair.

The Cardinals enter the contest sporting a 3-6 record, while the Rams are 3-5. Nevertheless, winning the division is not out of the question for either team, as the Seahawks lead the NFC West with a 6-3 record. The Cardinals would love to have Kyler Murray on the field against the Rams in this crucial contest. With that being said, they do not want to risk further injury by rushing him back into game-action.

We will continue to monitor updates on Murray’s status.