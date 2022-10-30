DeAndre Hopkins is back after his six-game suspension and it hasn’t taken long for the Cardinals’ superstar wide receiver to make some huge plays for the team. In just his second game of the season, Hopkins hauled in an absurd one-handed touchdown grab to bring the Cardinals back within punching distance ahead of halftime. Despite excellent coverage from Vikings ‘ Harrison Smith, Hopkins showcased his otherworldly talent with a jaw-dropping one-handed grab to secure a crucial touchdown for the Cardinals.

Twitter couldn’t believe the catch Hopkins made as the first half wound down, and the social media platform was going wild after the Cardinals’ TD.

Filthy is the perfect word to describe this touchdown grab.

DeAndre Hopkins really is up there with the best at his craft I've ever seen in Arizona sports. He is so good at football. A true pleasure to watch every week. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 30, 2022

Not only is Hopkins proving himself as one of the league’s best receiver year in and year out, he’s quickly working his way into the conversation of greatest Cardinals WR ever, too.

#AZCardinals DeAndre Hopkins is the best WR in the NFL Don't care what anyone else says — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) October 30, 2022

When you make plays like that, it’s hard to argue that you deserve to be in the conversation for best receiver in the league. Hopkins has a strong case for that title.

holy shit deandre hopkins adds another ridiculous catch to one of the best individual player highlight reels of all time — Ben Gretch (@YardsPerGretch) October 30, 2022

This one will go straight into the Hopkins highlight reel, which at this point is probably approaching 30 minutes worth of insane catch content.

Did anyone else just yell out OH MY GOD to nobody in particular when DeAndre Hopkins made that catch or? — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) October 30, 2022

We all did, Scott. We all did.

That catch was simply spectacular, and the Cardinals receiver disposed of Harrison Smith while making the catch in traffic to get the Cardinals their first touchdown of the game. A true masterpiece of receiving from Hopkins, and Twitter was quick to recognize his greatness.