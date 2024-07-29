The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching as teams have until Tuesday at 6 PM ET to get their trades in. This is obviously one of the busiest times of the season and there is sure to be a lot of news leading up to the deadline. One player that could be traded in the next 24 hours is St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson. Carlson is reportedly getting interest from the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals.

“#STLCards OF Dylan Carlson is drawing interest from the #Guardians #Angels and #Nats, per a source,” John Denton said in a post. “The Cards still need to clear a roster spot after trading for RHP Erick Fedde and OF/DH Tommy Pham.”

Because of the trades for Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham that were mentioned in the post, the Cardinals are going to have to get rid of somebody. There isn't a lot of time before the trade deadline so they will obviously be moving quickly in the next 24 hours to get that done.

Dylan Carlson's thoughts on a potential trade

Dylan Carlson hears the chatter about him potentially be traded, and he understands that the game of baseball is a business. He has been in the league since 2020, and he hasn't been traded before. At the end of the day, he just wants to play.

“It’s a hard question to answer, because I just want to play,” Carlson said. “We know how this game works. And, like I’ve said, this is all I know. For me, I just want to play, and I know what I’ve done to get here.”

So far, this hasn't been a great season for Carlson at the plate. In fact, it is his worst one yet in terms of batting average as he is currently hitting .198. He has 11 RBIs and zero home runs. His OPS is .515. Carlson will certainly be looking to improve those numbers in the final couple months of the season.

The Cardinals are currently in second place in the NL Central, and it looks like Dylan Carlson could end up in any situation in terms of the playoff race. The Guardians are in first place in the AL Central, the Angels are in fourth place in the AL West and the Nationals are in fourth place in the NL East.

We will have to wait and see what happens with Carlson, but it won't be long before we know his fate.